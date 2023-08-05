SK Sungai Amang gets a boost from Sarawak Energy Baleh

KAPIT (Aug 5): Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) Baleh has donated tables, chairs, desktop computers and LCD projectors to SK Sungai Amang in Selirik.

The donation, consisting of 100 chairs, 30 tables, two computers and two projectors, were handed over by SEB Baleh Senior Manager Community Wellbeing and Development Douglas Pungga to the school’s headmaster Dennis Reba recently.

Douglas said the donation was aimed at enhancing the educational experience of the teachers and pupils of the school.

He revealed that the school’s Parent-Teacher Association had written to the company to request for the donation as some of the items in the classrooms were damaged.

“We felt obliged to help. This is one of our corporate social responsibility initiatives to help the school and to help in the development of the children,” Douglas said.

Other than SK Sungai Amang, SEB Baleh had also aided SK Lepong Baleh, SMK Kapit 2, SK Rantau Panjai, SK Nanga Antaroh, SK Mujong Tengah, SK Nanga Oyan and SK Lebok Mawang.

Thanking SEB Baleh for its help, Dennis said SK Sungai Amang is a Methodist missionary school which depended on donations or contributions from other organisations.