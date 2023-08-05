Tegas education, career fair well-received in Kapit

KAPIT (Aug 5): The education and career fair organised by Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) at the civic centre here yesterday was met with overwhelming response from parents, students and teachers.

Twenty booths were opened by various higher learning and skills training institutes in the state.

In declaring open the ‘Karnival Pendidikan and Kerjaya PRO-DR Project of Dreams Realised Roadshow 2023’, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang said human capital development was crucial for the country to achieve the developed nation status by 2030.

“This roadshow aims to provide opportunities to students and youth from the rural areas to obtain educational information, training and funding. For SPM and STPM graduates, they have the opportunity to choose a course or field of education that suits their interest.

“I would like to advise those who will further their studies to carefully choose the course that is in demand in the future. I believe in quality and relevant education and knowledge. They will be able to help a person live a better life,” said Nyabong.

He said for example, in Kapit, the main economic activity was agriculture and animal husbandry and the traditional way of doing business was to buy and sell crops and livestock.

“But if there is knowledge in creating own website, then it is not impossible that this crop can be sold online and its market capacity will also be more extensive,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Tegas Community Innovative Learning senior manager Fredick Kevin said this programme had always been held every year after the SPM and STPM results were released.

“This roadshow is the platform for school-leavers to source for information on the suitable course when applying for higher studies or skills-learning, and also on the available financial assistance.”