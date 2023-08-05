Two escape to safety from home fire in Marudi

MIRI (Aug 5): Two men escaped unscathed when fire razed their house at Kampung Narum in Marudi on Friday night.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Control Centre (PGO), an emergency call on the fire was received at 10.44pm.

“A team of five firefighters, headed by Senior Fire Officer I, Iskandar Arus from the Marudi Fire and Rescue station, was immediately deployed to the scene.

“The victims had managed to escape to safety upon their arrival and the firefighters continued with extinguishing the fire using water sourced from the nearby Baram River,” the department said.

The concrete house was 90 per cent destroyed and the cause of fire and total loss are still being investigated, it added.