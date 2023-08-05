Uggah leads S’wak study tour to Yokohama Port, Japan

KUCHING (Aug 5): The Sarawak delegation led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Embas recently visited the Yokohama Port in Kanagawa prefecture as part of their five-day study tour to Japan.

The delegates were warmly received by representatives from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism (MLIT) Japan, City of Yokohama, Yokohama-Kawasaki International Port (YKIP) Corporation and APM Terminals Japan.

During the visit, they were provided with a comprehensive briefing about the port by its senior officers Yasuyuki Saito and Masahiko Shirai.

According to Yasuyuki, the port is one of Japan’s two key gateway ports for container handling.

“Yokohama Port is governed by the City of Yokohama and operated by YKIP, and it boasts impressive statistics, having handled 2.6 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) last year.

“Notably, it achieved the top position in the Container Port Productivity Index (CPPI) in 2020, with an impressive container handling productivity of 40 GMPH (gross moves per hour),” Yasuyuki said.

Meanwhile, Uggah in his remarks after the briefing expressed hope for Sarawak to attain a similar level of container handling productivity as Yokohama Port.

“The Sarawak government remains fully committed to its port development agenda as outlined in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“This entails upgrading the facilities and equipment of its ports, fostering growth and efficiency within our port infrastructure,” he said.