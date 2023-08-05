Uggah: S’wak willing to supply green hydrogen to Japan

KUCHING (Aug 5): Sarawak is willing to supply green hydrogen to the Japanese government, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

In a statement issued today by his office following his visit to Japan, Uggah said he saw great potential for significant economic bilateral cooperation between Sarawak and Japan, particularly the city of Yokohama.

“This is also in perfect sync with Japan’s earnest commitment towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions,” he said during his recent visit to Yokohama Port.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and his delegation members were given a comprehensive briefing by Ebina Ryugen, who is Yokohama’s director of Carbon Neutral Port Promotion, Port and Harbour Bureau, on the Carbon Neutral Port Initiative.

The initiative is an integral part of Japan’s Green Transformation Policy, aimed at creating new energy security and decarbonisation markets.

According to Ebina, it is also about bolstering the industrial competitiveness and economic growth of the Japanese economy.

As part of the initiative, Yokohama Port is specifically chosen by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism to collaborate in pursuing a carbon-neutral port.

Uggah and his deputies Datuk Majang Renggi and Aidel Lariwoo were also briefed on Yokohama Port’s management, operations and the various carbon neutrality initiatives they have undertaken.

Ebina said these initiatives encompass the future implementation of alternative fuels like methane, ammonia and hydrogen for port machinery, vessels and power generation — all aimed to promote decarbonisation.

According to Uggah, these efforts closely mirror Sarawak’s own commitment to sustainable development and enhancing resilience against climate change.

He also took this opportunity to have a fruitful exchange of ideas regarding Sarawak’s ventures into green hydrogen production and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage as part of the state’s new economy.