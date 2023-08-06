A tribute to the erudite Kak Munah

WHAT a great loss, I thought as soon as I learned of Hajah Maimunah Haji Daud’s passing on July 24, 2023, the day she passed away.

She was affectionately referred to as ‘Kak Munah’ and was a wonderful, wise, funny, and compassionate woman. She was a very close friend who was adored by many people.

There was a lot to say about Maimunah, including her work as a journalist since the colonial era, her intense love of Sarawak Malay arts and culture as well as the English language, her contributions as a talented writer, and her wit.

This feature story serves as a tribute to the wonderful woman and a close friend.

Author of ‘Glimpses of Malay Life in Sarawak’ (1999) and ‘The Romance of Sarawak Malay Pantun’ (2004), Maimunah was a ‘storehouse’ full of treasured memories of the typical Malay life in Sarawak.

She grew up watching her mother, grandmother and grandaunts speaking in ‘pantun’ (quatrain), ‘perumpamaan’ (similes), ‘pepatah’ (proverbs) and ‘kiasan’ (metaphors) and even ‘syair’ (rhyming poems).

These poetic souls often marvelled her.

“The Malays in the olden days were fond of talking in riddles, rhymes and metaphors, even when discussing their family problems. They never went to school and yet were so articulate in their speeches,” she said.

The speeches could be hilariously spiced with typical Sarawak Malay humour, as in the phrase “Nya ia, ditikam pinang setandan pun sik begerak” (That person, he will not move even if we throw a bunch of beetle nuts at him).

Fascinated by the Malay art of communications since childhood, she took pride in her Sarawak Malay ‘pantun’ collection, more than 150 of them which she collected over a period of 20 years.

The glamorous side of Malay life in the olden days was the ‘begendang’ party, a very popular form of entertainment among the young and old especially held during occasions such as weddings, engagements and thanksgivings.

The ‘seh gendang’, or lead ‘pantun’ singer who was a ‘pantun’ expert, would deliver endless melodious ‘pantun’ in tune with her ‘gendang’ (traditional Malay drum).

She performed from behind a curtain with a group of young girls who were invited to the function. The curtain that hung across a section of the dance hall was to separate the women, who were partially seen, from the young men. The men would dance on the floor hoping to impress the ladies.

Love for ‘pantun’

Maimunah’s love for ‘pantun’ made her a regular at her village ‘begendang’ parties at Kampung Sungei Lajim in Kuching. She would sit beside the ‘seh gendang’ with a pen and pieces of paper in her hand to pen down the latest ‘pantun’ from the ‘pantun’ expert.

Once the show was over, she would go to the ‘seh gendang’, and talk with her on her ‘pantun’, the beauty of the lyrics and the meaning behind them.

She had a great admiration for the ‘seh gendang’ describing them as ‘intelligent and knowledgeable women of the world’.

She said: “They never went to school and could not read or write, yet they were able to have a repertoire of several hundred ‘pantun’ committed to memory.”

The more she went to begendang parties, the more she was intrigued by the art. She began to examine each ‘pantun’ in detail and slowly researched into the significance of the ‘pantun’.

Hence the book, ‘The Romance of Sarawak Malay Pantun’, centring on the brilliance of ‘seh gendang’ as reflected in their work and performance.

I recall what she had said: “Working on the book gave me lots of grey hair. I had a tough time translating the ‘pantun’ into English. One word from one language does not translate well into another language. Sometimes, it took a week to find the correct English translation of just one word. Without sheer determination, I wouldn’t have done it.”

Still, it was a labour of love. The book features a selection of her ‘pantun’ collection about romantic love which was intended to entertain readers with poetic language of courtship.

Reading through the book would indeed put a smile on the reader’s face.

She translated the ‘pantun’ into English and expounded the meaning with witty language, which for the most part, was endearing and delightful, sometimes arousing sweet nostalgia.

Author of book on Malay lifestyle

Maimunah’s first book was ‘Glimpses of Malay Life in Sarawak’ which was the result of tireless research on the Sarawak Malay culture and their lifestyle and her close affinity with the community, particularly her interaction with the older members.

The book, with 207 pages, took her two years to complete and was published by Yayasan Budaya Melayu Sarawak (Sarawak Malay Culture Foundation) when she was 61 years old.

As the title suggests, ‘Glimpses of Malay Life in Sarawak’ features several aspects of Malay lifestyle and culture in Sarawak. The book, as in her own words, ‘is a collection of a little bit of everything to do with the community.’

Written in a light hearted manner, it makes for interesting reading.

When Maimunah got a job with the Information Services Department as editor-cum-reporter back in 1960, she knew she had come to the right place. She had just finished her Form 6 in St Thomas’ School and had been involved in writing for her school magazines since she was in St Mary’s School where she finished her Form 5.

She loved the English language and she also loved literature, Shakespeare in particular, and other English classics. It goes without saying that she was sitting on the editor’s chair because of her good English.

Pedantic on proper English

Not only she had to be competitive in the language, she also had to be very meticulous in editing a text, paying attention to every single line and punctuation mark. This was all the more so because she was working under an English boss who was very particular about proper usage of the language.

After three years with the department, she was sent to Australia to study journalism. Whilst there, she had the opportunity to work with a well-known women’s magazine, the Australian’s Women’s Weekly. Upon returning to Sarawak, she was promoted to the post of chief editor, making her the first woman in the department – and Sarawak, for that matter – to hold the post.

She was transferred to the news division of Radio Malaysia Sarawak in 1965, where she was editor for 12 years. In 1977, she moved back to the Information Services Department to take up the post of assistant director (publication), which she held until her retirement in 1991.

English was her forte. All through her career she had always edited English texts. It was after retirement that she started contributing to the Sarawak Gazette, a government publication that was first published in 1870.

For the most part, she wrote in English focusing on her favourite subjects with titles such as ‘Bangsawan Down Memory Lane’, ‘The Custom of Berambeh and Gift-Giving’ and ‘The Haj – A Personal Experience’.

Her two books, ‘Glimpses of Malay Life in Sarawak’ and ‘The Romance of Sarawak Malay Pantun’ were written following a ‘wake-up call’, as she put it, by her friends.

“You’re getting on in years, you may die without writing all that you know about Malay life, don’t wait – write!” they persuaded.

After the completion of her second book, she felt she had accomplished her mission and she would allow her thoughts free rein. She would revel in her sunset years spending more time with her husband, children and grandchildren and the things she loved.

Simple things like a breakfast at a simple stall, or a car ride with her loved ones, were some of the little things that brought great pleasure to her.

Certain times, she would recite some of her favourite ‘pantun’ to her daughters as she reminisced about the good old days.

Passion for literature

Her passion for Sarawak Malay arts and culture, literature and the English language never waned. As far as English was concerned, she would ‘go out of her way’ to make sure that her loved ones, young and old, speak proper English.

“You must all speak good and proper English. No broken English please,” she would say.

She was dubbed as ‘a walking dictionary’ by her children.

“Whatever word we were unsure of we would ask her and she did not disappoint. Only when she was not around that we used the Google dictionary,” remarked her daughter, Sri Kustina Haji Kushairy with a chuckle.

Maimunah indulged in reading at retirement. Whenever she went to the library, she would bring home at least four to five books to read. I talked to my good friend, Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain about Maimunah, ‘the lady’ whom we both admired and held dear in our hearts.

“I could sit with her for hours talking on various topics and could never get enough. She was widely read full of wisdom and knowledge and she was very witty. It’s hard for me to find her match. She was a legend,” said Dayang Mariani.

Declining health after husband’s death

Maimunah’s health started to deteriorate after the passing of her husband, Tuan Haji Kushairy Haji Mohammed in 2018. They were perfect soul mates and after the death of her husband, she felt lost without him. This was compounded by the restrictions of the Movement Control Order (MCO) during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic not long after her husband’s departure.

Once a sociable and active person, she was dampened in spirit when she had to stay at home and be away from most of her family members because of the tight restrictions. In the course of time, she was diagnosed with renal failure.

Despite her unfavourable health condition, Maimunah remained a grateful soul and showed great courage and strength in the midst of her predicament. She gave the impression that everything was fine with her. Even the nurses at the dialysis centre where she received treatment were impressed by her sense of positivity.

While being frail with early symptoms of dementia, she was still in the habit of jotting down notes on pieces of paper. She would write down her memories of her childhood days, of the time she was a journalist, of her adventures in Australia when she was studying there or just whatever that came to her mind.

“My mother remained the most affectionate, jovial and positive person the entire family had ever known till her last breath. She never complained about anything, always saying she was alright and she never failed to say ‘thank you for your kindness,’ even before her last breath, to all of us,” said Sri Kustina.

Maimunah was laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery just beside her husband’s grave.

She was 85.

“It was a blessing from above indeed that the burial plot next to our father’s grave was available as if to reflect the ‘eternal love’ they had for each other,” Sri Kustina said.

Maimunah had a strong passion for the written word, literature, and the arts. She was a skilled journalist who performed her duties as RTM’s news editor with astute and poignant word choices and story composition.

She was a rare breed back then, and today, there are not many people who can step up.

She was a myth and an unsung heroine who shone brighter than the spotlight.