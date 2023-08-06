Abd Karim: Sarawak shuttlers able to spring surprise at Sukma 2024

KUCHING (Aug 6): The Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has expressed confidence over Sarawak badminton squad being able deliver a surprise at the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI).

He based this optimism on major improvements exhibited by the state junior shuttlers.

“I have also received feedback about our athletes, who had competed in tournaments in Peninsular Malaysia, having achieved encouraging results,” he told reporters when met after presenting prizes at the Second Abang Jo Cup and Juma’ani Cup Junior Championships at Sarawak Badminton Association (SBA) Badminton Hall here today.

Abdul Karim commended the SBA, under the leadership of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain, for its commitment towards developing badminton players in Sarawak through the organisation of various programmes and tournaments.

“If athletes wanted to excel in any kind of sports, they must participate in competitions. This would allow the players to gain valuable experience and develop their skills further.

“We can see that throughout the past year, there had been a big shift, and our hope in the future is that we can develop a surprise in badminton and no longer would the other teams view our Sarawak team as one that’s easy ‘to makan’ (to be pushed over).

“Our athletes have improved and this is all due to the high commitment from SBA in running competitions like this to hone the skills of current players as well as to unearth new talents.”

On whether any of the players who competed in the championship would have a chance to represent Sarawak in Sukma XXI next year, Abdul Karim said he was informed by Abdul Aziz that several of them would be competing in the national-level Games, provided that there would be no obstacles hindering this mission.

Asked on where the badminton event would be held for Sukma 2024, Abdul Karim said Sibu had been suggested, in view of it having ‘a bigger court’.

Earlier in his speech, Abdul Karim said the Sarawak government thought his ministry would continue to support the development of sports at grassroots level.

“This will nurture future ‘Sarawak homebred’ champions among our youths, especially the boys and girls who are still in school. The future generation of sports champions in our society would require the support and encouragement from all stakeholders in the pursuit of their sporting career.

“That is why our government is also stepping up Sarawak’s sports development agenda and is determined to achieve our ‘sports powerhouse’ dreams,” said the Asajaya assemblyman.

In this respect, he said the state government had invested millions of dollars in building numerous sports and games facilities throughout the divisions and districts across Sarawak.

“Our efforts also include sending our talented sportsmen and sportswomen overseas for training, (and also) taking part in world-class competitions for exposure and experience.”

He added that the government would also welcome the organisation of international sports events in Sarawak, saying: “As the best of our local athletes will have the grand opportunity to compete with the best from the rest of world.”

Meanwhile, the Kelab Badminton Cemerlang (KBC) boys’ team from Kuching came out tops in the tournament, earning them RM10,000 in cash prize.

The first runner-up, Pusat Latihan Badminton Miri (PLBM), took home RM6,000.

The semi-finalists Piasau Badminton Club Miri and Sarawak Energy Recreation Club (SERC) did not go back empty-handed as each bagged RM2,000.

For the girls’ group, the Juma’ani Cup was lifted by SERC A who also won RM5,000, while the runner-up KBC pocketed RM3,000. The semi-finalists Kelab Badminton World Chinese Badminton Federation (WCBF) Sibu and Lopeng Badminton Club each received RM2,000.

The tournament, which had Sarawak Energy Berhad as the main sponsor, was carried out under a competition format similar to that of the Thomas Cup for the junior boys’ team tournament (Under-18, Under-16 and Under-14), comprising three singles and two doubles events in each match.

SBA also introduced a junior girls’ Under-18 team event for the Juma’ani Cup challenge, with two singles and one doubles events per match.

Abdul Aziz and SBA secretary Ting Ching Zung were among those present at the tournament.