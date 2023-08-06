Abg Jo: Sarawak will require many data analysts as state moves towards digitalisation

SIBU (Aug 6): Sarawak will require a lot of data analysts as the state moves towards the path of digitalisation to become a high income economy by 2030, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

While describing data as the new ‘oil’ for the future, Abang Johari called on Sarawakians to prepare themselves for this profession.

“We need data analysts, data is the new ‘oil’ for the future. And therefore, I hope Sarawakians will be able to prepare themselves on this new ‘oil’. By analysing the data that is in front of us so, we need a lot of data analysts.

“We also need people who can read and also do coding and decoding. We have the data but we have to know how to translate the data through the process of coding and decoding.

“But data is something which is precious and it must be protected. Along this profession, we also need cyber security analysts – how this area will insulate strategic data and data that is the basis for us to move forward,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is UTS Pro-Chancellor, was sharing with the graduates during University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) 7th Convocation Ceremony at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud here today, on Sarawak’s future direction, and what the state needs, should these graduates decide to pursue their post graduate studies.

He also urged graduates intending to take up post graduate studies to consider the field of robotics.

