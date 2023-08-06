Anwar: Batik Air to fly Kuala Lumpur-Istanbul route starting October

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 6): Batik Air has been selected as an operator for the Kuala-Lumpur – Istanbul Sabiha Gocken International Airport (KUL-ISG) flight route, with flights to commence in October this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a posting on his Facebook account this morning following his virtual meeting with Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last night, Anwar reiterated Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s commitment to invest 200 million British pound (1 British pound=RM5.78) in the Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (ISGIA).

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Kadir during the virtual meeting.

In 2022, Malaysia’s total trade with Turkiye rose by 12.6 per cent year-on-year to US$4.62 billion (US$1=RM4.56)

Meanwhile, the total trade surplus stood at US$3.33 billion as Turkiye imports palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products.

Anwar said during the session, Erdogan gave a clear commitment to fulfilling his invitation to visit Malaysia in the near future to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“We have also agreed to meet face-to-face during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States next month,” he said. – Bernama