Asnih wins Proton X70 in MAGGI campaign

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): MAGGI brings the ‘Jom Masak, Menang & Kongsi Bersama’ to a close this August after a hearty campaign across Sabah bringing the joy of Pesta Kaamatan to Sabahans.

Aimed at spreading happiness and inspiring Sabahans to cook up delicious meals with MAGGI’s wide range of products to commemorate the end of the harvesting season, the annual campaign which ran from May 1 to June 30, offered giveaways worth a total of RM135,000 including the much-coveted grand prize of a brand-new Proton X70 SUV.

Asnih binti Yusuf from Sandakan was announced as the winner of the SUV at Suria Sabah Shopping Mall on Sunday.

She regularly buys MAGGI two-minute noodles, MAGGI sauces and seasonings.

“MAGGI is a must-have ingredient in every dish we cook for our family. Without MAGGI, our cooking feels incomplete. MAGGI also makes cooking easier and faster because the ingredient content is quite complete, especially for people who work like me,” she said.

The campaign wrap-up was officiated by the director of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Georgie Abas.

In attendance was Ivy Tan Link Cheh, Business Executive Officer of FOOD Business Unit, Nestlé Malaysia.

Chef Muluk, Nestlé Corporate Executive Chef, also held a cooking demonstration whipping up delicious Gawai dishes with MAGGI products.

Ivy said: “We are humbled by the spirit that Sabahans celebrate this cultural festival with, and MAGGI is always honoured to share the joy with Sabahans. MAGGI would like to thank all Sabahans for the overwhelming response to the Kaamatan contest over the 20 years since we began in 2003, as it is heartening to see the support and appreciation for the MAGGI brand during this time.”

“This year we also celebrate the 30th anniversary of our MAGGI factory in East Malaysia, where you truly see how MAGGI products are made by Malaysians, for Malaysians. Through our shared love of food and our rich cultural heritage, MAGGI enjoys delighting our consumers with our noodles and culinary offerings. As a kitchen alliance, MAGGI wants to support our consumers to create not only wholesome home-cooked meals for fellow Sabahans, but also highlight authentic Malaysian tastes and flavours. We always look forward to making ‘Jom Masak, Menang & Kongsi Bersama’ more meaningful with even more local cuisine recipes to continue inspiring our consumers.”

Besides celebrating the spirit of Pesta Kaamatan with MAGGI, the ‘Jom Masak, Menang & Kongsi Bersama’ campaign also enabled consumers to give back to the community. With every entry form submitted, MAGGI donated RM0.10 to two local non-governmental organisations in Sabah (Malaysian Red Crescent Society) and Sarawak (Hope Place), and has collected a total of RM30,496.

Georgie said, “I believe that campaigns like ‘Jom Masak, Menang dan Kongsi Bersama’ from MAGGI play an important role in preserving our culinary heritage and inspiring our future generations to continue celebrating our distinctive heritage through food. MAGGI has maintained interest in local Sabah cuisine while inspiring innovation in the kitchen with its wide range of noodles, seasonings, sauces. It is this combination of tradition and innovation that keeps our food culture alive and thriving.”

Apart from the grand prize, the other finalists at the grand finale walked away with Philips TVs, Phillips Air Fryers, kitchenware sets and weekly cash prizes.