Avoid getting confrontational with others, especially govt, Mawan tells SDNU members

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) has to synergise with others in the society in order to move faster forward, said its president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom.

Mawan, who is an advisor in the Office of the Premier of Sarawak (Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development), said SDNU members need to avoid getting emotional and confrontational with others, especially the government.

“I am allergic to confrontation. We have to maintain solidarity in terms of social and political demography. If we are to go frontal and not in tandem with the government, I can’t imagine how we can seek funds from the government.

“Put it (emotions) underneath. We all need to play deep, firm and long term,” he said when officiating at Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Samarahan branch annual dinner at a hotel here last night.

Mawan pointed out that SDNU has existed for 63 years and throughout its journey, it has gone through or experienced “bitter episodes”.

“Some of the challenges or encounters were created by ourselves, while some of them were imposed on us, but it is still within us now to shape the direction of the union.

“Of course, most of the time, we are satisfied with what we have achieved, especially when we work alongside others,” he said.

Zooming into SIDS, Mawan said he noted the good works done by SIDS in terms of making sense of their social and political demography.

“I am giving them (SIDS) high praise as they have demonstrated some tremendous change in terms of efforts into getting noticed and recognised,” he added.

However, he said the constitutional elements involving membership of SDNU and SIDS need to be sorted out because contrary to reality on the ground, SIDS is the women division of the SDNU when taking into account its constitution.

Mawan was referring to the peculiar cases where SIDS branches have been formed and existed for far too long without SDNU being formed first as host.

He believed that the matters on membership could be sorted out, synchronised, and reaffirmed so that there would not be any risk of irregularity and breach of the union’s constitution.

“We have taken this issue for granted for far too long. You (SIDS) are, in fact, part of SDNU, but do not take it with emotion. The reason I said this is because the spirit of solidarity of members and cases of new members wanting to open up branches are growing,” he pointed out.

“Let’s put things right. Let us have a clean organisation to be handed to the future leaders of the union,” he stressed.

Mawan, who is also Pakan assemblyman, pledged a government grant of RM10,000 to, and also managed to raise RM5,000 during the Golden Voice session for SIDS Samarahan branch chaired by Jessie Timah Kandun.

Also present was Gerald Goh, who represented Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang to the event.