Collaborate to solve housing issues in Sabah – Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): Architects in Sabah are urged to lend their expertise in crafting innovative and cost-effective housing solutions that cater to the needs of all income groups, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He said collaborative efforts between the government, Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) Sabah Chapter and other stakeholders can make a significant difference in alleviating the housing issues faced by the people.

“The importance of affordable and adequate housing cannot be overstated. I am acutely aware of the challenges our fellow citizens face in securing a place they can call home. I encourage architects in Sabah to lend their expertise in crafting innovative and cost-effective housing solutions that cater to the needs of all income groups.

“Collaborative efforts between the government, PAM Sabah and other stakeholders can make a significant difference in alleviating the housing issues faced by our people,” he said at the 46th Annual Dinner of PAM Sabah Chapter here on Saturday.

Joachim, who is also the State Local Government and Housing Minister, said he fully recognises the significance of architecture in creating sustainable and inclusive environments for the people.

“Sabah, with its rich cultural diversity and stunning natural beauty, deserves nothing short of outstanding architectural designs that complement its unique identity. Our state’s growth and development must be balanced with preserving our heritage and protecting the environment. Architects play a crucial role in striking this balance, creating structures that blend seamlessly with the surroundings while meeting the evolving needs of our society.

“I was made to understand that PAM Sabah has been at the forefront of advocating sustainable architecture and promoting green building practices, which align perfectly with the government’s commitment to building a more environmentally friendly and resilient future. Therefore, let us continue working hand in hand to integrate green initiatives into our projects, contributing to a more sustainable Sabah for generations to come,” he said.

Joachim also emphasised the significance of nurturing young talent within the architecture community.

“The future of our profession lies in the hands of the next generation. It is incumbent upon us to mentor and guide aspiring architects, providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities to flourish,” he said, urging PAM Sabah to continue fostering programmes and initiatives that support the growth and development of young architects.

Expressing his deepest gratitude to PAM Sabah for its invaluable contributions to the state’s architecture and development over the years, Joachim said PAM Sabah members’ dedication and expertise have helped shape Sabah into the beautiful and vibrant place it is today.

“Let us all move forward with a shared vision – a vision of sustainable and inclusive growth, where architecture enhances our lives and preserves the essence of our beloved Sabah.

“Tonight, we gather not only to celebrate the achievements of the past but also to look towards the future. Architecture plays an instrumental role in shaping the urban landscape and the living spaces that define our communities,” he said.

Meanwhile, newly elected PAM Sabah Chapter chairman Ar Mok Juang Yu was impressed by the institute’s hard work in promoting sustainable architecture and green building practices, and its dedication matches the future that the government envisions – one that is kind to nature.

Mok said with support from PAM Central, doors will open and they will be given a chance to create a green and self-sustaining future and realise their dream for Sabah’s architecture.

“We are on the path to progress, ready to face challenges and grab opportunities together. With our great ideas, strong determination, and teamwork, I am sure the future will be full of possibilities.

“In fact, there is an exciting adventure waiting for us – hybrid programmes that cross borders.

Technology and knowledge coming together means we can learn more. It is a future without limits,” he said.

Also present were Permanent Secretary and Deputy Local Government and Housing Ministry Permanent Secretary Datuk Dr Jamili Nais and Deputy Stanley Chong, Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia president Ar Abu Zarim Abu Bakar, outgoing PAM Sabah Chapter Chairman 2021 – 2023, Datuk Ar Haji Shahriman Abdullah, and organising chairman of PAM Sabah Chapter 46th Annual Dinner, Ar Justin Yong.