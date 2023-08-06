Collaborative efforts needed to solve housing issues in Sabah, says DCM Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): Collaborative efforts between the state government and stakeholders are needed to resolve housing issues in Sabah, says Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

He said architects in Sabah should lend their expertise to crafting innovative and cost-effective housing solutions that cater to the needs of all income groups.

“Collaborative efforts by the government, the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) Sabah Chapter, and other stakeholders can make a significant difference in addressing the housing issues faced by the people.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges our fellow citizens face in securing a place they can call home,” he said at the 46th Annual Dinner of the PAM Sabah Chapter here last night.

Joachim, who is also the State Local Government and Housing Minister, said he fully recognised the importance of architecture in creating sustainable and inclusive environments for the people.

“I was made to understand that PAM Sabah has been at the forefront of advocating sustainable architecture and promoting green building practises.

“Your efforts align perfectly with the government’s commitment to building a more environmentally friendly and resilient future.

He also emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent within the architecture community. – Bernama