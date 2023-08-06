Columbia Asia Hospital Miri to hold healthcare programme at Lions in Carnivaland event

MIRI (Aug 6): Columbia Asia Hospital Miri will be holding its Columbia Asia Cares Day programme on Sept 9.

The two-day programme is part of the Lions in Carnivaland event that will be held by the Lions Club of Miri Mandarin at Bintang Megamall here.

The hospital said this will be its first collaboration with the Lions Club of Miri Mandarin in conjunction with Carnivaland.

“There will be health screening booths, physiotherapy assessments, a blood donation drive by Miri Blood Bank, health topics sharing sessions by the doctors among other engaging activities for the family,” said the hospital in a statement.

The hospital added it hopes to impart relevant health knowledge to benefit the community through the event.

The hospital will be setting up booths for health screening, physiotherapy assessment, breast cancer awareness, and the Cleft Lip & Palate Help Association Sarawak (CLAPHAS) Charity Awareness booth.

Scheduled activities for the second day include a blood donation campaign, a children’s go-green creative handicraft contest and exercise stations, as well as health talks on healthy eating, cervical cancer- screening and prevention, and childhood obesity.