Fadhlina: Education Ministry committed to providing educational access, facilities to children with special needs

KEPALA BATAS (Aug 6): Students with special educational needs have the ability and potential to contribute to the development and progress of education in the country.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Ministry of Education (MoE) are always committed and continues to provide adequate access and facilities for these students to succeed in the education sector.

“MoE is always committed to improving access to education, especially for children with special needs.

“For that reason, we provide quality education and training, strengthen capabilities and achieve universal enrolment,” she told reporters after officiating the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas (SMKPK) Bumbong Lima, here today.

Fadhlina said SMKPK Bumbong Lima, which is the 35th special needs school in the country and the fifth in Penang, reflects the MoE’s commitment to giving special attention to students with special needs.

Therefore, allocation in the Federal Budget for students with special needs was also increased and the government was developing a special education sports school in Bandar Enstek, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Fadhlina also promised that the MoE would not leave any groups behind in education.

It includes providing access to education to students who do not have identification documents and do not have citizenship, through the initiative of the Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih (SBJK) initiative for sickly students and those who are in the shackles of poverty.

SMKPK Bumbong Lima will educate 192 students, including 160 who stay in the hostel and 32 who are not staying in hostel.

The school will begin operations in October this year involving 32 Form One students, then in March 2024 for Form One and Form Four students (academic and upper secondary vocational education).

The project was approved in the First Rolling Plan of the 11th Malaysia Plan (MP11) in 2016 and is equipped with dormitories, academic blocks, sports facilities, bus garages, halls and other facilities. — Bernama