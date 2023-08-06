Govt to announce special mobile postpaid package for civil servants tomorrow, says Fahmi

DENGKIL (Aug 6): The government will announce a special mobile postpaid package for civil servants tomorrow, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the special package was offered following complaints received from frontline staff in the field regarding their postpaid subscription prices.

“Insya-Allah, tomorrow there will be some special announcements for civil servants,” he told reporters after officiating the [email protected] programme for the Dengkil state constituency at Balai Raya Taman Desa Jenderam Hilir here today.

As for the postpaid package for media personnel, Fahmi said discussion will be held with telecommunication service providers (telcos) tomorrow, and the decision regarding the matter will be announced later.

“Insya-Allah,I will raise the matter (for media personnel), and we will see if they (the telcos) agree or not,” he said, adding that many more good announcements will be made through the efforts of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Fahmi said KKD will continue to intensify its efforts to reduce the burden of users and ensure that all levels of society enjoy better services at reasonable prices.

“Insya-Allah, internet prices will drop after we implement the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP),” he said.

On July 31, Fahmi was reported as saying that internet prices were expected to drop by this September, when the MSAP was adopted.

MCMC, in a statement issued on July 11, said the reduction in retail fixed broadband prices following the implementation of the MSAP could only happen once access agreements have been concluded between service providers.

MCMC said that currently, most access providers have or are in the process of publishing reference access offers (RAOs).

Meanwhile, Fahmi said KKD will investigate allegations that subsidised cooking oil packets were being sold online before holding a discussion on the matter with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

“I view this matter seriously. I will discuss it with KPDN. If there is a violation of the law, MCMC will take appropriate legal action,” he said. — Bernama