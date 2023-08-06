Interest on museums gaining remarkable momentum in Sarawak, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (Aug 6): The interest and enthusiasm on museums are gaining a remarkable momentum in Sarawak, says Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to the Borneo Cultures Museum (BCM), he disclosed that there has been a surge in requests from other divisions of the state to establish their own museums.

“The state government has already approved the setting up of a museum almost as large as BCM for Bintulu Division; I also know that other divisions such as Miri and Sibu are also applying for this.

“This is due to the pivotal role played by BCM as it becomes an iconic building and also it becomes a must-visit attraction for domestic and international visitors,” he said when speaking at the closing ceremony of the national-level International Museum Day (HMA) 2023 held at a hotel here last night.

On the event, Abdul Karim said the HMA 2023 provided valuable opportunities to enhance relationships and cooperation between museums and local communities here, as sharing experiences, knowledge, expertise and innovations among the participants can greatly benefit the development and empowerment of museum institutions.

“Activities such as exhibitions and the Sunset Music programme have successfully highlighted the importance of health and music as therapy, while promoting museums as sources of inspiration within the creative industry.

“Other activities such as the Forum Perdana, seminars, and Kampung Santubong’s ‘Program Berambeh’ have proven effective in fostering diverse knowledge-sharing and strengthening the bond between museums and communities,” he added.

Sarawak played host for this year’s celebration that took place from July 31 to Aug 5, bringing together 27 museums and agencies across Malaysia.

At the event, Abdul Karim, alongside federal Minister of National Unity Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang also witnessed the handover of the HMA flag to Penang as it will become the host for next year’s edition.

During the same event, Datu Dr Sanib Said, the former Director of Sarawak Museum Department, and Janet Tee Siew Mooi, the former Director of the Natural History Museum Department of Malaysia, received the Museum Personality Award (Tokoh Permuziuman) 2023.