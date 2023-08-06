KTS charity car wash breaks record in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): KTS Trading Sdn Bhd and STIHL’s charity car wash program over the weekend received tremendous support and it bested the number of cars washed in similar programs held in Sarawak.

KTS Sabah Operations Manager Wong Kee Mee when closing the event here on Sunday, said a total of 1,162 cars were washed here at the Kota Kinabalu Foochow Association ground during the two days.

“We broke the event’s record, topping even the car wash campaigns organised in Sarawak where about 500 cars washed in Bintulu and about 700 vehicles in Miri,” said Wong.

According to him, a total of 3,000 coupons were sold to SM Kian Kok and SM Tshung Tsin. Each school was allocated 1,500 coupons respectively.

“Our deepest appreciation goes out to all the students and teachers as well as all the sponsors especially the Foochow Association which provided the venue, water and electricity. We also thank those who bought the coupons for supporting this charity campaign,” he said, adding that other sponsors included C&F, Nutri Gold, Sabah International Dairies, F&N, Mr Woo and Sound Tech Production.

The weekend event was the first leg of the charity program that aims to raise RM2 million for 23 Chinese independent schools in Sabah and Sarawak.

Nine of the 23 schools are in Sabah and four of the nine schools in Sabah, namely Kian Kok Secondary School, Tshung Tsin Secondary School, Yu Yuan Sandakan Secondary School and Sabah Tawau Chinese High School, will be directly involved in this campaign.

These four schools were given 20,000 car wash coupons, with each coupon valued at RM50, to be sold.

The event will continue in Sandakan at SM Yu Yuan on August 12 and 13 followed at Sabah Tawau Chinese High School on August 19 and 20.

At the end of the event on Sunday, a lucky draw was held and the winners can claim their prizes from KTS Trading branch office in Bundusan Penampang or call 088-710953 / 0138654652 for enquiries.

Goh Teck Seng (SS7796W) won the grand prize, Mandy Tan (SD1773M) the second prize, Chiu Ked Siong (SAC4420D) third prize and Shirley Wang Shir Lei (SAB17J) fourth prize.

The three fifth place winners are Lily Chin ((ST117W), Misbahrudin (SMB8877) and Gregory Chong Ohyng (SD606B).

The 10 consolation prize winners are Vincent Wong Tshung (SM7292), Benjamin Leong Dak Keung (SYS6707), Patrick Liew Su Wei (WWV6698), Alice Ng Seuk Hui (SYE2889), Jean Chong Jia Ni (SU281G), Eugene Leong (EU222), Sandra Wong (SAB9113F), Wong Poh Yoong (VHY9166), Tam Lem Poh (SAC6963B) and Eson Poup (SY969).