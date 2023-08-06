Kuching’s RSS Residence now open for bookings, offers promotion for first 80 units

KUCHING (Aug 6): Lee Onn Development Sdn Bhd’s latest apartment project, RSS Residence, is now open for bookings starting from RM400 per square feet.

As part of their promotional offer, the company said the first 80 units of the apartment sold are entitled to up to RM30,000 in discount and the promotion is only valid until this Tuesday.

There are also free legal fees for sales and purchase (S&P) and loan agreements. Terms and conditions apply.

Each apartment comes with an interior renovation package, including a television stand, bedroom and kitchen cabinets, lighting, curtains and at least three air-conditioners. Two parking spots will be provided to each unit and there are also ample parking spots in open areas.

RSS Residence project is a 15-storey serviced apartment comprising 250 units and the building is strategically located in Batu Kawa here in the vicinity of shopping mall, market, supermarkets, coffeeshops, clinic, banks, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

The size of each apartment unit ranges from 1,050 to 2,004 square feet and customers can choose between two-room, three-room or four-room units.

Various facilities are available, including swimming pool, gym and recreational areas, and the building is secured by a 24-hour closed circuit television (CCTV) monitoring.

For more information, visit Lee Onn Development Sdn Bhd’s showroom located opposite to the Kuching International Airport or contact 082-283133，082-283166, 019-8186099 or 012-5918683.