Michelle Wong wins MAGGI’s contest grand prize, drives home brand new Proton X70

KUCHING (Aug 6): MAGGI’s ‘Jom Masak, Menang & Kongsi Bersama’ Gawai Dayak campaign has come to a close with winner Michelle Wong driving home the grand prize of a brand-new Proton X70 sports utility vehicle (SUV) yesterday.

The prize presentation ceremony was held at Vivacity Megamall shopping mall here and the guest of honour was Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng with Nestle Corporate executive chef Abdul Muluk Rambli doing a cooking demonstration with MAGGI products.

Nestle General Sales and Operations manager Sarawak Lee Tsuen Fu were also present.

Other prizes awarded during the campaign were Philips TVs, Philips Air Fryers, Kitchenware sets and cash prizes.

A mock cheque presentation was also held to hand over a donation of RM15,632.70 to Hope Place Kuching as part of the MAGGI’s Gawai Dayak campaign.

Nestle Malaysia Food Business Unit business executive officer Ivy Tan said this year also marked the 30th anniversary of the MAGGI factory in Kuching.

“We are humbled by the spirit Sarawakians celebrate this cultural festival with and MAGGI is honoured to be part of the celebration in sharing the joy.

“We thank all Sarawakians for the overwhelming response to the Gawai contest over the last 20 years since we began in 2003,” said Tan.

The MAGGI’s ‘Jom Masak, Menang & Kongsi Bersama’ Gawai Dayak campaign ran from May 1 to June 30 and prizes worth a total of RM135,000 were given away, including the much-coveted grand prize of a brand-new Proton X70 SUV.