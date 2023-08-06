Motorists caught having fancy licence number plates in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 6): Several motorists were found having fancy licence number plates that do not follow the rules during a police operation along Jalan Coastal here on Saturday.

Two motorists were also found caught driving while under the influence of alcohol.

District police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi said ten drivers were tested during the operation which started at 4am and two of them had exceeded the prescribed alcohol limit.

They will be investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for up to two years jail sentence and a fine of up to RM30,000, upon conviction.

Mohd Zaidi added that a total of 64 vehicles and 64 individuals were inspected.

“Ops Mabuk will be carried out from time to time to detect drivers who are driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The police advise the public to avoid driving while under the influence of alcohol as such action can cause road accidents involving not only themselves but also other road users,” he said in a statement on Saturday.