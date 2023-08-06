PM: Stable unity govt attracts foreign investments, increases job opportunities

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 6): Political stability in the country under the unity government in addition to its clear economic policy has successfully attracted foreign investment to Malaysia, which in turn is capable of providing employment opportunities to the rakyat, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

He said this was proven by several new investments from abroad such as Tesla, which has already expressed intention to open its headquarters for the region in Cyberjaya.

“Geely (Chinese automotive firm Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd), I met them in Beijing and 10 days ago, they wrote me a letter and agreed to make Tanjung Malim, Perak as a Southeast Asian Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) for export overseas, they have invested RM10 billion,” he said while speaking at the Ceramah Jelajah Perpaduan Madani in Kampung Melayu here, last night.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng.

Anwar who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman also denied claims that the investment by German semiconductor solutions provider – Infineon Technologies AG – was brought in by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor in Kulim, Kedah, saying that it was an effort by the federal government instead.

“Kedah MB said ‘I (Muhammad Sanusi) brought the investments due to discussions held two years ago’, this is the problem of (playing) politics, I want to let him (Muhammad Sanusi) know that Infineon met me and the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and informed that they wish to invest in Kulim High Tech.

“It’s a federal government project. They’ve been saying for months that they want to invest, but it was not determined yet if they were going to invest in Malaysia because they hadn’t made a decision (on where) to invest, whether it’s America, Europe or other countries, but they asked me whether the country was politically stable, I answered in the affirmative that we are stable and will remain so for the next five years until the next election.

“Four days ago, they made a decision to invest here, but the Kedah MB said two years ago they had told him (that they were going to invest here), he can look at the statement of the company’s board which decided to invest EUR5 billion in Malaysia four days ago, ” he said. – Bernama