Police: Identities of five bodies in MV Tung Sung capsize yet to be determined

KUCHING (Aug 6): The authorities have yet to identify the five bodies recovered in the aftermath of the sinking of MV Tung Sung on July 19.

Simunjan police chief DSP Wong Tee Kue when contacted today said DNA samples of four of the bodies – believed to be foreigners – have yet to arrive at their respective countries for comparison.

“We are still waiting for the DNA samples from their family members,” he said.

The four bodies were recovered on July 22, three days after the ship capsized near Pulau Burung, Sebuyau.

The fifth body was recovered on July 31 inside the ship’s cabin after it was refloated by a private company.

The search and rescue operation was called off on July 31, with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency saying it would only be resumed if new leads were found.

On board the ill-fated ship were Chieng Siew Ngiek, Wong Hua Wu and Stimba Chuit from Sibu; Myanmar nationals That Min July, Ye Lin Htet, Hla Win Tun and Tun Lin Oo; and Indonesian Lido Ali Purwanto.