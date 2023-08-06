‘Rhythms of Borneo’ event showcases Sarawak’s rich arts and culture

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 6): The Rhythms of Borneo event taking place at the La Promenade Mall here is a wonderful opportunity to experience Sarawak’s rich arts, music and culture firsthand.

The event, which is being held over two weekends from Aug 5-6 and Aug 12-13, offers captivating workshops that highlight Sarawak’s culture and heritage, including dances, to visitors.

One of the event’s participants is Blackout Tattoo Studio, and they will be here throughout the entire duration doing tattoos with their artists Jona, Baxx, Wek, Lido and Mark.

Apart from doing tattoos, they are also promoting their upcoming event Benua Borneo which will be held from Sept 29-Oct 1 at the Kuching South City Commission (MBKS) Hall.

Customers can choose from a variety of tattoo flashes, but they can also request customised designs as all the participating tattoo artists are versatile, said Jona.

“We can do traditional, neo, tribal and other designs at the request of our customers,” he said.

Touching briefly on Benua Borneo, Jona said it is a tattoo convention aiming to promote traditional tattooing and will be featuring local and international guest tattoo artists.

Another vendor at the event is travelling henna artist from Sabah, Hennasapok or ‘Sapok’, who will be here in Kuching until October.

Sapok said he provides his services to those who aren’t keen on getting something permanent on their body.

“If they aren’t brave enough to get a tattoo, then maybe they can settle for a temporary one instead,” he said.

Sapok has been doing henna for 15 years, specialising in traditional henna designs. However, he stated that he also creates custom designs based on his customer’s requests.

The traveling henna artist has been traveling back and forth from Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, occasionally traveling to Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Malacca and Johor Bharu to provide his henna services.

Aside from Rhythms of Borneo, Sapok will also be providing his henna services at Kuching Food Festival and Karya Badan at Think and Tink.