Sarawak Kabaddi Association hopes more teachers, students will join next workshop

KUCHING (Aug 6): The Sarawak Kabaddi Association (SKA) is hoping that more teachers and students would join the next kabaddi workshop.

SKA president Muttiah Pillai Sinnathambi said with more teachers and students registering for future workshops, the traditional Indian combat sport can be further promoted and popularised in schools all over Sarawak.

“For this Kabaddi Basic Workshop Series 1, we have only 30 teachers and students from SMK Matang Jaya, SMK Bandar Samariang and IPGKTAR Samarahan who attended the workshop.

“We are aiming to form at least one boys team and one girls team in every school so that they can participate in an inter-school tournament next month,” he said at the opening of the workshop at SMK Matang Jaya on Friday.

“I would like to thank the principal of SMK Matang Jaya principal Anita Hasbi for allowing SKA to use the school meeting room and hall for the workshop, Sarawak Sports Corporation for supporting the event, as well as the facilitors and organising committee,” added Muttiah.

The workshop jointly organised by SKA and SSC, was conducted by Sarawak head coach Ganisan Punisamy, coach Mohd Syukran Wahab and SKA deputy president Razali Rahimi.