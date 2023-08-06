Socso: MyMidCareer40 helped over 13,000 individuals to be reemployed

KOTA BARU (Aug 6): The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) has helped over 13,000 individuals, aged 40 and above, to be reemployed throughout the country under the MyMidCareer40 initiative from January till July this year.

Perkeso group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the initiative was implemented by the Human Resources Ministry to provide opportunities for older jobseekers.

“This group is capable of driving the socioeconomy at the local level and the approach used to optimise this workforce is part of preparations to help the country’s job market transition towards an aging nation,” he told reporters after a Perkeso programme at Kampung Hutan Banggol, Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan here today.

He also said that 2,539 jobs at various economic sectors were offered by Perkeso in conjunction with the two-day Kelantan state level MyFutureJobs Carnival, that ended today.

A total of 28 employers joined the carnival with jobs offering monthly salaries of RM1,500 to RM11,200 in various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, hospitality, retail commerce and food and beverage (F&B).

He shared that the carnival suited the population demographics of Kelantan, which had the fifth highest group of dependents in the country, adding that the concept of ‘no one left behind’ and the effort to empower jobseekers aged 40 and above was hoped to provide a more inclusive social protection. — Bernama