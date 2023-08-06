State polls: Global Bersih urges overseas Malaysians to send ballots back promptly

KUCHING (Aug 6): Global Bersih has urged overseas Malaysians who have received their ballots for the six state elections in Peninsular Malaysia to send them back using the postal or courier system as soon as possible.

In a statement today, Global Bersih said this is the most direct method as it allows ballots to be sent straight from the voter to the Returning Officer through courier or postal services, and may also allow tracking depending on the service.

“Global Bersih has received information from overseas Malaysians worldwide that overseas postal ballots have been arriving as early as Aug 2, only 48 hours after ballot issuance.

“The fast ballot arrival is helpful for overseas Malaysians. However, it doesn’t change the fact that the current campaign period of only 14 days (10 working days) is still insufficient to allow overseas Malaysians to receive their ballots and send them back on or before 5pm on the election date without shouldering a high financial cost.

“Also, the current requirement that a Malaysian citizen must sign and witness postal ballot documents has proven to be a stumbling block for many overseas Malaysians who live in areas with few or no other Malaysians.

“Allowing non-Malaysians to be witnesses will enable more overseas Malaysians to participate in voting,” said the coalition.

Global Bersih said there is also a need for the Election Commission (EC) to improve voter education and mobilisation for overseas Malaysians by working with Wisma Putra to ensure that updated and correct information is being shared.

It observed that the current financial and logistical challenges faced by overseas Malaysians to be able to vote are unacceptable.

To alleviate the burden of overseas Malaysians who have to organise themselves yet again for this state elections in Peninsular Malaysia, Global Bersih has re-opened the Facebook platform – http://www.facebook.com/groups/postalvoting (Malaysia State Elections 2023 Overseas Postal Voting FAQ ).

Global Bersih said the platform aims to share accurate information on overseas postal voting and to provide an open space for all overseas voers to coordinate all matters related to the state elections.

“It will also serve as a platform to clarify any misinformation and address the spread of fake news, which is rampant during the elections,” it said.

Global Bersih thus called on all overseas Malaysians to use the group as a platform to get information and clarification on important matters, to identify or volunteer for the witnessing of Form 2, and to locate or volunteer for postal ballot coordination in their respective areas.

“We also encourage overseas Malaysians to be vigilant in combating the spread of fake news by refraining from sharing information or communication from unreliable sources,” it added.