Telang Usan rep: Saberkas committed to provide leadership training to S’wakian youths

MIRI (Aug 6): Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) is committed to providing leadership training and development opportunities to youths in Sarawak.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said this aligns with the Sarawak government’s effort to groom more youths as future leaders for the state.

“Saberkas has proven its success in producing leaders for the state. Saberkas believes that leadership is an essential skill for the youth to develop and help them succeed in their personal and professional lives,” he said in his address when officiating at a bowling tournament at Megalanes East Bintang Megamall here, yesterday.

He added the youth-based organisation offers various programmes and activities, such as leadership workshops, public speaking training, and community service projects.

He urged the Saberkas Telang Usan branch to recruit more youths and said in doing so; it will provide a platform for them to develop necessary social skills.

At the same time, he calls for active participation from the rural folks to achieve the objectives of the Rural Growth Centre (RGC) in Long Lama.

He said the main objective of the RGC is to improve the socio-economic well-being of the people living in the area.

The centre is to provide various services, including education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, which will help reduce poverty and improve the quality of life.

He added the centre will also help promote economic growth.

Meanwhile, a total of 50 participants took part in the friendly bowling match organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Long Miri branch and Saberkas Long Pilah Unit.

PBB Long Miri sub-branch chairman Jau Eng Aran and organising chairman councillor Peter Mering were also present.