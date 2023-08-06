Thirty pupils in Kapit receive school kits from private body

KAPIT (Aug 6): Thirty pupils from SJK (C) Hock Lam here received school bags and stationeries from the LYA Construction Group Sdn Bhd.

The corporate social responsibility initiative by the company was to help alleviate financial burdens of the low income households and to provide basic needs of education to the underprivileged children.

Ma Young Zhe from LYA Construction Group Sdn Bhd and co-sponsor Tiong Jean Moi from Kuching were recently in Kapit to hand over the donations to the selected pupils.

Headmaster Wong Siew Ching, meanwhile, thanked the sponsors for their care and concern.

SJK (C) Hock Lam, he said, is an aided Chinese primary school with 24 classes and 43 teaching staff.

“It currently has 636 pupils, of which 70 per cent are children of mixed marriages between Sarawakian Bumiputera and non-Bumiputera,” he said.

Also present at the handover ceremony was Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association chairman Ma Tian Ho, who is a regular donor of the school.