Thousands from all walks of life join Kuching Street Parade

KUCHING (Aug 6): Bright lights, dazzling decorations and festive fun were seen along the city centre last night as thousands of people from all walks of life join in the Kuching Street Parade held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Over 2,000 enthusiastic participants from 60 contingents comprising representatives from government agencies, academic institutions, schools, private organisations, village development and security committee (JKKKs) and local ethnic group non-governmental organisations (NGOs) took part in the parade.

The buzzing atmosphere was amped up as participants walked along a route starting from Tun Jugah Shopping Centre following a flagging off ceremony graced by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting at Travillion Commercial Centre from 6pm onwards.

Present to experience the significant event for Sarawakians was Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who arrived at the main stage situated at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in front of the Hilton Hotel facing the Sarawak River at 8pm to represent Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Upon arrival, Dr Sim and his wife Datin Sri Enn Ong were welcomed by other distinguished guests including Ting, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, and Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi who were wearing special batik clothing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

Dr Sim and the other distinguished guests were then led to their sitting area to be mesmerised by a welcoming dance performance by the state’s Department of National Arts and Culture (JKKNS).

Prior to the parade, official vehicles of DBKU and MBKS made their appearances before the main stage.

The main event then began with DBKU’s brass band as the first team to walk past the stage and after a short introduction by the announcers, showcased their performance.

Many teams made the extra effort by showcasing enchanting dances, putting on various costumes and many others while waving the state flag passing through the streets illuminated with colourful lights.

Community inclusivity was clearly shown by the contingents during their beautiful presentation according to the ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive, Prosperous Sarawak) theme, accompanied by endless music and cheers from the crowd.

After all the 60 contingents sashayed away, the curtains closed on a high note with a cultural dance performance by Sarawak Cultural Village and massive fireworks show.

The fine weather in the evening also beckoned thousands of people to the event grounds on the day of the much-anticipated parade.

For Jennifer Ubong, her first time in Kuching was definitely the one not to be forgotten.

“This is actually my first time in Kuching and I feel lucky to be able to have witnessed this significant event. It was very lively with many visitors.

“Usually, I will join in the crowd at parades held in Miri such as the Christmas Parade but the reception here was different, very encouraging, and I will definitely remember this moment,” the 31-year-old Mirian told The Borneo Post when met.

Meanwhile, Alyaa Izzati Ismail, 27, said she was very excited for the parade as her father was one of the participants.

“I arrived here around 7pm with eight other friends. I have been a fan of activities such as this but today is special as my father is one of the participants and I came to show my support,” said the Petra Jaya lass who parked her car at Kampung Boyan across the river and went to the event grounds by boat.

As for Bob Ashton from Manchester, England, he viewed the parade as ‘fantastic’.

“I have been staying in Kuching for about 20 years with my wife who is a Melanau. I came to know about this event from her who is also one of the participants.

“This event tonight was fantastic; the whole of Kuching is here and that is why I love Sarawak. Besides the food and wonderful places, the people here have shown strong unity and are very supportive of one another,” he added.

The street parade in Kuching was one of the three scheduled to be held in conjunction with 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence.

The other parades will take place in Sibu on Aug 12 and Miri on Aug 19.