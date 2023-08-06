Time for all patriotic Malaysians to stand up, uphold unity

IT is most appropriate for our past nation-builders to be commemorated, one such example being Tun Dr Ismail Al-Haj – a pillar of national unity.

He died on Aug 2, 1973, at a young age of 57. It was the year before I entered Parliament.

Many Malaysians paid glowing tribute to the late Tun Dr Ismail recently.

Apart from his impeccable honesty and integrity in politics, his firm stand against corruption and his steadfast support for good governance, Tun Dr Ismail should also be remembered for his role in ensuring diversity towards nationhood and as one of the architects of the Rukun Negara, our national philosophy for nation-building that came into being after the May 1969 tragedy.

The Rukun Negara, being our guide for nation-building, should be respected by all.

It is a shared vision for national unity. Its principle should always be upheld and practised for we must never take for granted the stability, peace and harmony we have attained so far.

Malaysians of different ethnic origin must always be conscious of the need to have mutual respect for one another.

They must always remain vigilant and be conscious of the sensitivities of our respective religions and cultures for the sake of inter-racial harmony.

All Malaysians must adopt and practise the principle of moderation, which is the key to nation-building.

The most urgent task of all Malaysians irrespective of race, religion and political affiliation is to ensure racial and religious harmony, and reject all forms of extremism that can undermine inter-racial and inter-religious peace and harmony.

This is the time for all level-headed patriotic Malaysians to stand up and be counted in furthering the cause of a united nation of Malaysia based on the five principles of the Rukun Negara.

This is not the time for anyone to make incendiary statements, which are provocative and can lead to conflict and tension with serious consequences affecting peace, harmony and national unity.

As responsible and patriotic Malaysians, it is our profound duty to work for peace and harmony and refrain from acts of provocation and violence which will result in conflict and chaos.

The 1Malaysia Foundation has spoken up loud and clear that what Malaysia needs today are not ethnic heroes, but sincere ethnic bridge-builders and peace ambassadors who can help foster goodwill, mutual respect, peace and harmony.

Multiracial living and community are part of our history and heritage. They have become a key source of racial integration for years and have certainly played a part in making Malaysia a harmonious place to live, learn, work and play.

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye

Trustee, 1Malaysia Foundation