Uggah: S’wak to explore potential of slag in road construction

KUCHING (Aug 6): Sarawak is looking into the use of slag, the by-product of smelting or refining ore, for road construction in the future.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and his delegation had the opportunity to learn about this usage during their recent visit to Japan.

According to a statement today, they paid a visit to the Land Development Department’s Construction Management Division in Chiba Prefecture to learn about its road technology management.

In the prefecture, the use of slag within a 40-kilometre radius of a steel factory was incorporated in its road construction.

The Chiba Prefecture has many years of experience in road development, particularly the use of recycled industrial by-products from industrial players.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on how steel slag is used and the guidelines for such usage and disposal.

Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, and his two deputies Datuk Majang Renggi and Aidel Lariwoo as well as senior officers of the ministry had fruitful exchanges of views with their Japanese host.

Uggah described the usage of slag for road construction, in line with the practices followed by Chiba Prefecture under the specifications of the Japanese Industrial Standard ( JIS ) A 5015, as a very interesting development.

“In Sarawak, slag is being produced by ferroalloy industries at the Samalaju Industrial Park in Bintulu amounting to 100,000 tonne per annum, and is classified as waste product.

“So we are here to understand the process of the slag application and its suitability, durability and safety. We also want to know the comparative advantages in cost savings in aggregates and others towards a more sustainable future.

“This is in line with our PCDS (Post Covid-19 Development Strategy) 2030 aspiration in achieving a 100 per cent rural road connectivity,” he said.

Uggah added that his ministry and the state Public Works Department will collaborate on formulating guideline for the use of the slag as road construction materials, with Samalaju taking the lead as the pioneer in this initiative.