Young Malaysians can be agents of change, national unity heroes, says minister

SIBU (Aug 6): The younger generation can be ‘agents of national unity’ by involving themselves in ‘Jiran Muda KRT’ (Neighbourhood Watch Areas) activities or through the Rukun Negara Secretariat (SRN).

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said armed with spirit, strength and creativity, youths are capable of being heroes in strengthening and nourishing the spirit of unity in this country.

“I am optimistic that an approach through a programme like this can attract more young people back to being active with Neighbourhood Watch Area movement,” he said when closing the 2023 National Student Integration Programme in Kanowit, here, today.

He said the roles played by youths, who make up the largest group in the Malaysian population, were very important as they are also agents of change in the mission to establish a capable and integrated nation.

To date, there are 5,892 Jiran Muda group members and 188 SRNs under the auspices of the ministry throughout the country.

On the National Integration Programme, Aaron said it can be the best platform to foster and fuel the spirit of unity with the involvement of youths.

A total of 60 students from the Bintulu Campus of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPMKB) and five students from the Teachers Education Institute Rajang Campus participated in the programme organised by the ministry’s National Unity and National Integration Department (JPNIN).

It provides participants with the opportunity to gain new experiences, in addition to strengthening ties and social interaction between the young generation and the local community by understanding the mother tongue, customs and culture of other races.

Throughout the programme, the participants stay with their foster families to experience the culture, food and daily lives of the local community. — Bernama