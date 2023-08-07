Abg Jo chairs State Development Coordination Committee Meeting in Sibu

SIBU (Aug 7): The State Development Coordination Committee Meeting is currently in progress at RH Hotel here.

The meeting, which is being chaired by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, started at around 10am.

Among those present are Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In the afternoon, Abang Johari is expected to visit Phase Three of Sibu Flood Mitigation Project at Kampung Nangka here.

He is also expected to visit the Kampung Datu Redevelopment Project at Kampung Datu Baru here, which will then be followed by a press conference.