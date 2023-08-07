Academy holds project management professionals certification programme

KUCHING (Aug 7): Asset Lifecycle Management (ALiM) Academy recently held a five-day PMI Project Management Professional (PMP) Preparatory Certification programme here to increase the pool of professional project managers in Sarawak.

ALiM Academy is part of Maltimur Resources, a project management consultancy involved in the infrastructure sector.

Over 30 participants from various sectors – construction, oil and gas, utilities, medical, education, and project management consultancy – attended the programme.

Topics covered included project management fundamentals, the PMI framework and knowledge areas, managing teams, and social responsibilities.

“The Project Management Professional is the most important industry-recognised global certification for project managers. PMPs are able to work in any industry, with any methodology and in any location. This certification will ultimately raise the project management competency in Sarawak,” ALiM Academy head Ahmad Sultan said in a press statement.

“Apart from enabling PMP to understand the global language of project management and speak with confidence, being a certified PMP connects you to a worldwide community of professionals and organisations. The value of being a professional project manager extends beyond borders.”

The recent face-to-face training programme with an authorised PMP facilitator is the first step in the Project Management Professional journey, which culminates with the PMP examination.

Within that journey are group and self-study, and simulation activities on the PMT portal to access the wide subject of project management.

The facilitator for the PMP preparatory certification programme was multi-award winning Agile and business transformation coach Dr Faiz Rasool, who is founder of PM Training School, a PMI Premier Authorised Training Partner and SAFe Transformation Partner, based in New Zealand.

PM Training School boasts a host of global partners, of which Maltimur’s ALiM Academy is the sole partner for Southeast Asia.