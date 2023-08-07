Call for action on sale of endangered marine species in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Aug 7): Semporna wet market has become the focal point of concern for marine conservationists and diving enthusiasts alike, as endangered marine species are openly sold at the bustling marketplace.

Pictures of devil rays, bamboo sharks, blacktip sharks, porcupine fish, blue spotted stingrays and parrotfish were shared by Facebook user Luma Duyung Semporna on its own page and others.

The sharing has sparked outcry from the diving community, who fear that the unrestricted sale of these species could irreparably harm the delicate marine ecosystem and jeopardise the stunning beauty of the underwater world that attracts tourists to the region.

Sabah Dive Squad Club President Sim Fui said those are creatures that divers would typically delight in encountering during underwater excursions.

The newly established club, also known as Deus Diving Club, has almost 100 members who are recreational divers that share common goals in protecting the ocean and marine life.

“As divers, we cherish the opportunity to witness the natural beauty of marine life in its pristine state.

“The sale of endangered species like devil rays and bamboo sharks at the Semporna wet market undermines the very essence of conservation efforts and sustainable tourism.

“We need stronger enforcement and stricter penalties for those involved in the illegal capture and trade of endangered marine species. Protecting our marine life is not just about preserving the charm of diving destinations; it is about safeguarding the ecological balance of our oceans,” Sim said in a statement on Monday.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, the shortfin devil ray is listed as endangered and is a rare sight in the world’s oceans.

The same applies to shark species, with some of them listed as near threatened and threatened in the IUCN list.

As of July 17, 2019, four shark species and two manta ray species gained country-wide protection under the Federal Fisheries (Control of Endangered Species of Fish) Regulations 1999, Fisheries Act 1985.

These species include the great hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran), smooth hammerhead shark (Sphyrna zygaena), winghead shark (Eusphyra blochii), oceanic whitetip shark (Carcharhinus longimanus), as well as two ray species – the giant oceanic manta (Manta birostris) and reef manta (Manta alfredi).

Sim added that the underwater world has served as a magnet for tourism in Semporna, contributing significantly to the local economy.

“While these species are often caught as bycatch, it is time to work on more awareness programs and provide alternative livelihoods for the local community to minimise the number of these precious species ending up in the wet market.

“Otherwise, the practice of selling precious marine species would cause long-term impact on marine biodiversity and the diving industry.”