Council: Women’s football to be among Sukma 2024’s events

KUCHING (Aug 7): The National Sports Council (MSN) has announced that women’s football would be among the events scheduled for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma), to be hosted in Sarawak next year.

This was stated by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) chief executive Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan, when met on the last day of the Southern Zone tryout for Sukma 2024 Sarawak women’s football squad at Stadium Sarawak in Petra Jaya here, last Sunday.

However, he also pointed out the prerequisite for women’s football to be included in the national-level junior Games – at least six states must agree to send their teams.

“The previous Sukma outings did not have women’s football, but for 2024, the MSN had informed that the Games would have this category.

“This would open the opportunity to all young women footballers across the country to compete in Sukma and of course, Sarawak would not want to miss out.

“It’s been a while since we last sent our women footballers to compete in high-level events,” said Awang Putrayusrie.

According to him, the finalised announcement would be made by the MSN by this December the latest.

“Whatever the decision, Sarawak would remain focused on all preparations, because we want to go all out in reviving and developing women’s football in the state,” he added.

On the two-day tryout programme that kicked off last Saturday, Awang Putrayusrie said more than 50 women’s footballers turned up.

“From this pool, 30 would be selected for the next stage.

“It’s quite an encouraging response for the Southern Zone. There will be the Central Zone tryout in Sibu on Aug 12-13, while for the Northern Zone, it will be in Miri this Aug 19-20,” said the SSC chief.

For more information, call 014-898 2442.