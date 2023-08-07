Dr Annuar: Pan Borneo Highway, redevelopment projects can be game changer for central region

SIBU (Aug 7): The Pan Borneo Highway Project and the redevelopment of Bukit Assek, Kampung Datu and Kampung Hilir can be the game changer for the development in the central region, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I said these are among the various strategies planned and implemented by the state government seven years after Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg took office.

“The Pan Borneo Highway is vital for Sibu because the town will be the stop over and focus of transportation development due to its strategic location in the central region.

“With the development of the coastal highways and second trunk road, Sibu will receive the most benefit from high impact projects developed by the state government,” he said in his welcoming speech during a gathering with the Sibu community here last night.

The gathering was held in conjunction with the State Development Coordination Committee Meeting here today.

Abang Johari was the guest of honour at the gathering, which was also attended by his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

On the redevelopment of Bukit Assek, Dr Annuar said it will change the whole landscape of Sibu not only from an economic perspective but also spur its tourism development.

“Another is the redevelopment of Kampung Datu and Kampung Hilir that will enable change in Sibu’s landscape as the two villages are located by Sungai Rajang and Sungai Igan.

“If this development is running smoothly, the whole landscape of Sibu will change and probably will make Sibu as the most developed and modern town in the central region,” he explained.

According to Dr Annuar, the redevelopment of Sibu means so much not only for the townsfolk but also to the people in the central region.

“The people have high hopes for this development project but this hope will remain as a hope unless they give their full support to ensure the fast and smooth implementation of this development.

“Therefore, I would like to call upon the people to continue giving their strong support to the government because I believe their support will enable them to enjoy a high impact of development in the future.

“For the community leaders, their role at the grassroots level is to ensure that the people can see, identify and understand all these developments planned by our government,” he said.

Also present at the gathering were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Telecommunication and Utility Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.