East M’sian firms called on to harness power of diversity

KUCHING (Aug 7): Having rich cultural mix and ethnic diversity here in Sabah and Sarawak creates a fertile ground for innovation, collaboration, and talent growth.

Thus, in East Malaysia, businesses have a unique opportunity to harness the power of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) to fuel their success, commented Amarjit Sandhu, corporate vice president of Micron Assembly and Test NAND Operations (Micron).

“By embracing DEI, businesses can unlock a multitude of perspectives and fresh concepts, ultimately fostering heightened creativity and effective problem-solving capabilities.

“At Micron, we are deeply committed to our DEI approach and have established six key commitments that guide our internal initiatives, industry engagement, and community outreach.

“These commitments were first established in FY21 and have since become embedded into our business practices. Each commitment is assigned to an executive who is accountable for its strategy and execution,” he said to The Borneo Post in an interview.

Micron is a global leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, employing more than 40,000 staff worldwode.

Micron’s DEI goals, he said, were their team members’ collective efforts, from leadership to front-line workers, to ensure that the group makes a meaningful impact together and for all.

“Through our DEI initiatives, we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels heard, respected, and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives and talents.

“Considering this perspective, businesses in East Malaysia can significantly benefit from adopting a similar strategy and approach.

“Embracing diversity, celebrating diverse perspectives, and fostering an inclusive culture are crucial elements that contribute to the long-term success of a business.”

Amarjit believes that corporate leaders should prioritise establishing their own DEI commitments and roadmap, with dedicated team leaders driving progress toward these goals.

To ensure talent retention, he said business leaders must establish a nurturing and inclusive atmosphere that appreciates and embraces the contributions of every individual.

By doing so, organisations can attract diverse talent and retain and empower them, enabling them to flourish and reach their full potential.”

Micron also comments Bursa Malaysia for implementing DEI policies in the local bourse, which provide several benefits.

These policies promote inclusivity, attract diverse talent, enhance corporate reputation, drive innovation and performance, and meet stakeholder expectations. They create a level playing field, foster innovation, and contribute to companies’ overall growth and success within the local bourse.

“Regarding DEI, it is essential to consider every country’s unique context and progress in this area.

“While Malaysia has made significant strides in fostering DEI, it is essential to acknowledge that there is always room for improvement. Continuous efforts and collaboration among the government, organizations, and society are key to driving further progress.”