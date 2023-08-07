Extreme heat wave: Malaysian contingent to 25th World Scout Jamboree in Seoul safe

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 7): All 499 members of the Malaysian contingent to the 25th World Scout Jamboree, being held from Aug 1 to 12 in Seoul, South Korea are reported to be safe following the extreme heat wave in Saemangeum.

The Foreign Ministry via the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul confirmed the matter through a statement today.

“According to initial reports, four people from the Malaysian contingent have experienced health problems such as headaches, fever and rashes. All of them are reported to have received appropriate treatment,” the statement added.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Seoul will continue to be in close contact with representatives of the Malaysian contingent and the organisers to get the latest developments.

Malaysians who require any consular assistance can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Seoul at the following address; Embassy of Malaysia – 129, Dokseodang-ro (Hannam-dong) Yongsan-gu, Seoul 04419 or telephone: +822 2077-8600 and email: [email protected].

According to international reports on Sunday, hundreds have fallen ill at the outdoor World Scout Jamboree, which is attended by more than 40,000 young people from around the world, amid temperatures which have hit 35C (95F).

The British group of 4,500, the largest in attendance, is moving from a campsite at Saemangeum to Seoul, the Scout Association confirmed.

The US and Singaporean teams are also pulling their members out of the event. – Bernama