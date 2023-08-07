Julaihi: Phase 2 of Kanowit Water Supply expected done by Q1 2024

SIBU (Aug 7): Phase 2 of the Kanowit Water Supply project, which is slightly behind schedule, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said the completion date is calculated based on the construction materials on site and extension of time (EOT) approval.

“Even so, the contractor has been reminded to adhere to the new schedule approved.

“JBALB (Rural Water Supply Department) was also instructed to monitor the implementation progress of this project with the consultant and Resident Engineer on duty,” he said in a Facebook post following a working visit to the site yesterday.

According to Julaihi, the project cost about RM63.5 million and it was divided into three components.

The first component involves the construction of the Durin booster station; the second is the construction of a high-level water tank with a capacity of 3.5 MLD in Bukong Jagoi; while third is the installation of a 55km-long pipe from the Salim water plant in Sibu to Kanowit.

“When completed, this project is expected to increase water pressure and reliability of water supply in the Durin, Kanowit and surrounding areas.

“This project is also expected to increase water supply to the Nibong Tada and Machan areas apart from the Sibu Jaya area,” he said.

Also present during the visit were Julaihi’s deputy minister Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, Utility and Telecommunication Ministry permanent secretary Jafri Lias, JBALB director Chang Kuet Shian and Sibu Water Board general manager Itin @ Abdul Malik Abdullah.