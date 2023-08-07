Krian Nenz Frenz defend champ’s title in Kota Samarahan takraw challenge

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 7): Crowd’s pick Krian Nenz Frenz came out tops in the Fourth Kota Samarahan Sepak Takraw Challenge, which concluded last Sunday.

The last year’s champion edged Yukan’na 2-1 (21-13, 18-21, 21-12) in the heart-thumping final staged on the indoor stadium here.

Krian Nenz Frenz took home the RM5,000 prize money, as well as the championship’s trophy and medals.

Runner-up Yukan’na received RM3,000, while semi-finalists AJ Team 2 and GSU Likun A each pocketed RM1,000 for securing joint third place.

Samarahan Resident Mohamad Irwan Bahari Bujang represented Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang at the prize-presentation ceremony.

Asajaya District Officer Rais Ahmat, Sarawak Sepak Takraw Association (PSS) secretary-general Fudin Chee and Samarahan Division Sepak Takraw Association (STDA) president Nizam Wang were also present.

The two-day takraw challenge, which kicked off last Saturday, gathered 24 ‘regu’ (teams) representing various clubs from all over Sarawak.

Hosted by STAD, the event was also supported by Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).