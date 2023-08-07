Lahad Datu school fourth in Legoland challenge

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): Sekolah Menengah St Dominic, Lahad Datu emerged in fourth place in the Secondary School Students (13-17 years old) Category of the annual Legoland School Challenge.

The students designed an aquatic utopia reminiscent of Atlantis, where a captivating city rises from the water’s embrace.

Their winning creation will be on display at Legoland Malaysia Resort in Johor until mid-September, along with the other 10 winning LEGO brick creations from students across Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor and Philippines.

The Legoland School Challenge 2023 attracted 370 school group submissions from across the ASEAN region, resulting in an extraordinary 80% increase in participation compared to the previous year.

It brought together close to 4,000 students and teachers from diverse backgrounds, with most submissions from Malaysian schools and 10% representing esteemed schools from Indonesia, Singapore, and Philippines. The theme “Cities of The Future” ignited the imagination of these young builders, who built remarkable LEGO creations that pushed the boundaries of innovation and creativity.

From the numerous submissions, the judging panel carefully selected 10 exceptional Lego Builds that best embodied the spirit of the challenge.

The grand prize winner of the Primary School Students (7-12 years old) was SJKC Keat Hwa K, Alor Setar, Kedah.

Their winning creation is a futuristic metropolis where sustainability and innovation intertwine to forge a better, brighter world. This visionary creation showcases a harmonious urban landscape committed to a greener, more promising future.

The grand prize of the Secondary School Students (13-17 years old) went to Campus Rangers International School, Kuala Lumpur.

Their creation is a solar- powered, emulsion-free green city, equipped with cutting-edge technology and awe-inspiring modern architecture, where sustainability and advancement unite in perfect harmony.

In addition to the top 10 Winners, Legoland School Challenge 2023 includes a special category, “IIB Catalyst of Change Award”, sponsored by Iskandar Investment Berhad. This special category celebrates creativity in designing futuristic urban structures with a focus on emerging technology and sustainability elements.

The winner was Sri Kuala Lumpur International School (Primary), Kuala Lumpur.

They built an integrated city which prioritizes convenience and environmental preservation, striking a harmonious balance between essential services and the well-being of our planet.

Entries were judged based on originality, innovative design, imaginative use of the theme, and incorporation of sustainable elements.

Public engagement also played a part, with the creation receiving the most likes on IIB’s social media platforms gaining an advantage.

The winning Lego creations captivated the judges with their imaginative design, attention to detail, and innovative interpretations of future cityscapes.

The winners received prizes worth up to an impressive total of RM100,000. These prizes include an educational trip to Legoland Malaysia Resort, an awe-inspiring trophy meticulously constructed from Lego bricks, and an exclusive opportunity to participate in one of Legoland Malaysia’s STEM education programs.

All winners will also have the privilege of attending an exclusive workshop with LEGO Master Model Builders, where they can further refine their skills and deepen their love for creating through LEGO bricks.