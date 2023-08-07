Likas Vocational College wins in international coop pitch contest

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 7): The Likas Vocational College won the second prize of the coop-pitch contest for an innovation product dubbed Livoc Eco Paver at the 4.0 Asia Pacific Youth Cooperatives Summit Conference (APCYS4.0) held at Promenade Hotel here from July 27 to 30.

Nur Maisarah Balqis Binti Jinno, Nursari Binti Hamid, Jiroryce Michael Chia and Muhammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Yusri, diploma students from the Building Technology Programme, created the innovation from waste automotive industry materials which are used tyre and also waste materials from the palm oil industry.

They received a USD1,500 (RM6,840) cash prize from Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the closing of the event on July 30.

Their teacher-advisor Roman Pileh said their presentation was on the social economic impact of their eco-paver brick.

The team had carried out a corporate social responsibility project involving a garden paver brick pathway at the Cheshire Home in Likas here, he said.

“This would enable the home’s residents to be mobile in their wheelchairs around the garden path,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“Likas Vocational College is very proud to have represented Malaysia in this international event, held for the first time in Sabah,” added Roman who is also the college’s innovation coordinator.

The college’s innovation team also won first prize in International Science, Technology and Engineering 2023 Competition in Bali, Indonesia two months earlier.