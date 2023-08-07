Mavcom approves 57 air traffic rights applications in Q2 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) has approved 57 Air Traffic Rights (ATR) applications in the second quarter of 2023 (Q2 2023), comprising 45 international and 12 domestic routes.

In a statement today, Mavcom said on a year-on-year basis, ATR applications increased by 87.5 per cent in Q2 2023 compared with Q2 2022, signalling an invigorated momentum within the aviation sector.

“While the aviation industry continued its recovery, Mavcom reported an 11.7 per cent decrease in ATR applications in Q2 2023 compared with Q1 2023,” it said.

Mavcom executive chairman Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim said the commission had approved ATRs for various new destinations and to establish new hub connections.

“These decisive measures are specifically tailored to enhance connectivity, spur economic growth, and catalyse the recovery of the aviation sector.

“We are particularly encouraged to see airlines seizing these expansion opportunities. The significant increase in ATR applications and approvals in Q2 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, is a testament to the industry’s inherent strength and its capacity to adapt and thrive,” he said.

AirAsia and its logistics arm, Teleport, received 16 ATRs for international and domestic routes. With 16 approvals, constituting 28 per cent of the total 57 ATRs awarded, AirAsia secured the lion’s share in the quarter.

During the quarter under review, Batik Air was given ATR approvals to fly to new destinations including Tashkent, Uzbekistan as well as Okinawa, Japan via Taipei.

Meanwhile, AirAsia X received ATR approval to service the Almaty, Kazakhstan route.

Concurrently, Teleport received ATRs for routes encompassing Hong Kong and key sectors in East Malaysia, namely Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, and Tawau.

In line with Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) strategy to position Kota Kinabalu as a regional hub for Firefly, ATR approval was granted for flights from Kota Kinabalu to Narita and Taipei in May 2023.

Complementing these expansions, Mavcom awarded MYAirline with ATR approvals to Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, broadening Malaysia’s connectivity within the ASEAN region.

“Following the approvals given, MYAirline has begun to conduct flights to Bangkok, Thailand since June 2023,” it said.

Airlines are required to utilise the ATRs allocated within six months from the approved effective date by Mavcom to avoid the expiry of the ATRs granted. — Bernama