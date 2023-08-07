Micron: Work must be done to attract, retain women in leadership roles

KUCHING (Aug 7): More work must be done towards gender inclusivity for women in today’s corporate scene in Malaysia.

“We acknowledge our progress, but we recognise that more work must be done to attract and retain women in leadership and technical roles,” opined Amarjit Sandhu, corporate vice president of Micron Assembly and Test NAND Operations (Micron).

“Through both our inclusive hiring and talent review process, we include processes to help mitigate against unconscious bias to ensure women have an equitable opportunity for hiring and advancement.

“At Micron, we firmly believe that investing in professional development is an investment in our team members’ growth and our company’s success. We understand the importance of providing opportunities for skill enhancement, performance improvement, and leadership development.

“These efforts are essential for building capacity and core competencies within our organization.”

Amarjit explained that Micron’s mentorship program embraces a growth mindset, encouraging individuals to embrace challenges and learn from them.

“By fostering a supportive mentoring culture, we facilitate knowledge sharing, drive performance, and expand our global network. This, in turn, fosters innovation and connectivity throughout our organization.

“We remain committed to nurturing the future female workforce in sciente, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through our Global Women’s Mentorship Program.

“This program offers talented emerging women in STEM fields the chance to establish meaningful relationships with professional technical women at Micron.

“Our female leaders are vital in raising awareness about our company and the opportunities available in the semiconductor industry for young women worldwide.

“It’s worth mentioning that we have seen representation of women in technical roles in Micron Malaysia, reaching 27 per cent of the workforce.”

Micron Women’s Leadership Network ERG offers engaging sessions, diverse group discussions, and mentorship opportunities and these programs help accelerating gender equality by strengthening personal and professional development of its female team members.

Micron firmly believes a workforce with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives makes Micron a great place to work.