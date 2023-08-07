Minister dispels viral messages of summonses for front passengers using phones in Miri

MIRI (Aug 7): Police here have not issued summonses to passengers sitting in the front seat of vehicles who were found to be using their phones, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

In a statement today, the Transport Minister dispelled three viral voice messages warning the public that the police are going after front passengers and drivers who touch their phones while vehicles are moving.

“After checking with the Miri police head, he has informed my officer that a summons is only issued to the driver who is caught using handphones while driving, not any of the passengers,” Lee said.

The voice messages, including one purporting to be by a ‘Mr Wong’ from Brunei, were forwarded to the Miri police for verification after they went viral recently.

Lee said ‘Mr Wong’ was asked to furnish the summons supposedly issued to the front passenger for using a phone but was not unable to do so.

He also said the woman making allegations in another voice recording could be in hot water as she had called on the public to share the message in order to warn others.

“Her voice recording has been sent to the police for investigation of her allegation and misleading information,” Lee confirmed.

In a statement on April 30, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had said spreading false information via SMS or social media was an offence under Section 211 and 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Offenders could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 and/or one year in prison upon conviction.

The commission also reminded the public to verify all information they receive online before forming any views or forwarding the message.