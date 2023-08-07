Motorcyclist in Sarikei killed while taking shelter from the rain under bus stop

SARIKEI (Aug 7): A motorcyclist was killed while three others were injured after a pickup truck rammed into them at Kilometre 25, Jalan Sebangkoi here today.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, they received a distress call at 12.01pm and quickly deployed eight firemen and three medical personnel to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the pickup truck had hit a motorcyclist who stopped for shelter from the rain at the bus stop,” he said.

The deceased was identified as John Manja, 39, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

His pillion riders, a 27-year-old female and three-year-old boy, were injured and taken to Sarikei Hospital for further treatment.

The driver of the pickup truck was pinned to his seat and also sustained injuries.

Rescuers had to use a hydraulic rescue tool to extricate the 32-year-old pickup truck driver, who was later rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The deceased’s body was handed over to the police for further action.