New Chancellor Hall ‘another piece of history’ for UTS, says VC

SIBU (Aug 7): The new Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here is “another piece of history” created at the university campus, said Prof Datuk Khairuddin Ab Hamid.

The UTS vice-chancellor said the hall was named in recognition of the services and contributions of Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud since the establishment of UTS, and also as a tribute to the Head of State as its first chancellor until today.

“Construction of this RM150-million hall started in September 2019 and should have been completed in July last year.

“But delays are inevitable as a result of the movement control orders during the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021,” he said, adding works were completed in June 2023.

He was speaking during the official launching of the hall yesterday by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Khairuddin also thanked the Premier and the state government for approving the project, and for using it for the first time in conjunction with the 7th Convocation Ceremony of UTS.

The hall has three main rooms, each of which can accommodate approximately 850 people, and can be combined into one grand hall to accommodate a capacity of almost 2,800 people.

For banquet purposes, it can accommodate around 2,000 people

“It is also equipped with three seminar rooms, each of which has a capacity of 130 people. For the convenience of users and visitors, the Chancellor’s Hall also provides a parking space that can accommodate 340 cars and 60 motorcycles.

“In addition, it is also equipped with kitchen equipment and food preparation that is equivalent to a 5-star hotel. Therefore, it is ideal for official government and corporate events, conferences and weddings,” said Khairuddin.

In addition to its unique and attractive design, the building is also equipped with a high-quality acoustic system, digital water feature, elegant interior lighting and carpet design that uses local art motifs.

Among those present were Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and wife Lucy Octavia; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee who is also UTS board of governors chairman; and UTS deputy vice-chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr Mohammad Shahril Osman.