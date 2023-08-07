Psychopathologists from 32 countries converge on Kuching for conference

KUCHING (Aug 7): Leading experts in the realm of child and adolescent psychopathology from 32 countries have converged here for the 15th International Conference on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology (ICCAP) 2023.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who opened the conference, said the city is honoured to host the delegates amid the ongoing Kuching Festival Food Fair.

“As you immense yourselves in various academic exchanges, I hope you will take the time to discover Kuching’s treasures.

“Known affectionately as the ‘Cat City’, Kuching stands proudly as the capital of Sarawak, nestled by the enchanting Sarawak River.

“As you tantalise your taste buds, do not miss our Kuching Festival Food Fair 2023, boasting 330 stalls that echo our proud title as the ‘Unesco City of Gastronomy’,” he said when representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the opening ceremony.

Wee thanked the University of Roehampton, London for selecting Kuching for the conference.

“We are honoured to have leading experts in the realm of child and adolescent psychopathology, like yourselves, here to exchange insights and knowledge.

“The depth and quality of research being presented at this conference are both commendable and vital,” he said.

Wee said the many papers during the conference would highlight the paramount challenges the young individuals face, from depression and anxiety to behavioural issues and addiction problems.

He observed that a significant portion of youths grapple with mental health issues, exacerbated by the aftermath of Covid-19.

“In regard to mental disorders, they unfortunately remain shrouded in stigma, especially in places like Sarawak.

“Platforms such as this conference serve as beacons, lighting up the path towards greater mental health awareness among our youths and advocating for evidence-based interventions.

“The silver lining is the emergence of several prevention and intervention programmes tailored for diverse mental disorders. Thus, it pleases my heart to see practitioners in full force today,” he said.

He added that the synergy between practitioners and scientists is pivotal in fostering the psychological well-being of the future generations.

He said these insights would significantly shape the initiatives undertaken by the Sarawak government, particularly the Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry.

Wee asserted that it is imperative for all to engage collective efforts in understanding and addressing the mental health of children and adolescents for their betterment.

“The insights shared and knowledge gained during this conference shall serve as essential stepping stones towards a brighter and healthier tomorrow for our youths.

“However, this journey, as crucial as it is, is not one to be taken alone. Collaboration is the key. Let us form strong partnerships between researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and the community at large.

“Let us listen to the voices of the young ones, advocate for their needs, and actively work to dismantle the barriers they face, be it stigma or lack of access to care,” he said.

He added his confidence that all intervention, research, and awareness campaigns would empower children to thrive mentally, emotionally, and socially.

“As you leave Kuching, I urge you to carry forward this mission with renewed zeal, to be ambassadors of change in your respective regions,” Wee added.

The conference includes 14 keynote addresses, one experience-sharing lecture, 15 symposia, 10 in-conference workshops, three minor workshops, two poster sessions, 15 open paper sessions, a pre-conference party, and a gala dinner.